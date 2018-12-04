You are now visiting the Philips lighting website. A localized version is available for you.
About us

For over 120 years, Philips Lighting has been at the forefront of innovation. We use the transformative power of light to make people more comfortable and productive – providing high-quality light in public places, professional spaces, and at home. We use light to make people feel happier and safer – light that entertains, inspires, and informs, makes cities more livable, and satisfies people’s daily needs.

 

Philips is taking lighting beyond illumination with connected lighting innovations for the home, retail environments, offices, cities, and more.

 

Philips pioneered the development of high-quality, energy-efficient LED lighting. We are now taking lighting into a fully digital world that connects people, places, luminaires, and devices. We foresee a day, in the near future, when all our lamps, luminaires, and system devices will be digital and network-ready. 

 

Join our Journey

Philips Lighting is known for its innovative products that have improved billions of lives. We take pride in creating groundbreaking products and technologies that change the way we live.

 

We invite you to be a part of this revolutionary journey and to help us continue to make a difference in people’s lives.

Being Green - and Responsible

Smart business isn’t only about profit – it’s also about being green, sustainable, and responsible. It’s about balancing the demands of today with tomorrow’s needs in mind.

 

Our sustainability programs reflect this idea by working to lessen our company’s environmental impact while also trying to improve people’s lives – both within our own organization and in the world beyond our doors.

